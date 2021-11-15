Sportsbook opening at Boomtown Casino in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sports betting has arrived.

Boomtown Casino & Hotel announced The Sportsbook is opening Monday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m., pending regulatory approval. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at that time.

KEY INFO

The Sportsbook at Boomtown Casino & Hotel opens Monday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.

Boomtown Casino & Hotel is located at 300 Riverside Dr. in Bossier City

Guests can use Bet Builder to create bets before placing wagers and to see their potential winnings

The Sportsbook is located on the first floor of the casino next to the Video Poker Bar

Sportsbook at Boomtown will feature 10 sports betting kiosks and three ticket-writing stations to support thousands of betting options for customers. Sportsbook will be open daily and is on the first floor of the casino next to the Video Poker Bar.

“We are excited to welcome all sports fans to The Sportsbook at Boomtown where will offer more ways to bet and more ways to win,” said Mike Gallagher, assistant general manager and CFO for Boomtown.

Guests can use Bet Builder to create more accurate bets ahead of making their wagers. With the tool, guests can check the latest lines, plan their bets, and see their potential winnings. Click here to start building your bets.

Click here for more information about Boomtown Casino & Hotel.

Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City also opened a Sportsbook location Friday, Nov. 12.

