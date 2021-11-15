Advertisement

Sportsbook opening at Boomtown Casino in Bossier

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sports betting has arrived.

Boomtown Casino & Hotel announced The Sportsbook is opening Monday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m., pending regulatory approval. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at that time.

KEY INFO

  • The Sportsbook at Boomtown Casino & Hotel opens Monday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.
  • Boomtown Casino & Hotel is located at 300 Riverside Dr. in Bossier City
  • Guests can use Bet Builder to create bets before placing wagers and to see their potential winnings
  • The Sportsbook is located on the first floor of the casino next to the Video Poker Bar

Sportsbook at Boomtown will feature 10 sports betting kiosks and three ticket-writing stations to support thousands of betting options for customers. Sportsbook will be open daily and is on the first floor of the casino next to the Video Poker Bar.

“We are excited to welcome all sports fans to The Sportsbook at Boomtown where will offer more ways to bet and more ways to win,” said Mike Gallagher, assistant general manager and CFO for Boomtown.

Guests can use Bet Builder to create more accurate bets ahead of making their wagers. With the tool, guests can check the latest lines, plan their bets, and see their potential winnings. Click here to start building your bets.

Click here for more information about Boomtown Casino & Hotel.

Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City also opened a Sportsbook location Friday, Nov. 12.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 13 Election Night Wrap-Up
Understanding the constitutional amendments for November 13 election
Tyran Goudeau
Inmate escapes from Marksville jail
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

The new Whataburger located in Alexandria, La. at 6200 Coliseum Blvd. Photo taken on November...
Alexandria gets its first Whataburger
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital
The LDWF said any motorboat registration application received postmarked before November 15,...
LDWF: Motorboat registration fee changes starting Nov. 15
Menard
Events at Menard
class
Transistor Touch Class