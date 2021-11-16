Advertisement

2 separate crashes on I-10 East causing delays to New Orleans

By Johnny Ahysen
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - IF YOU’RE HEADED TO NEW ORLEANS, you might want to take Airline Highway (US 61). Two separate crashes, both on I-10 EAST, first one in Sorrento, and then another on I-10 EAST in Laplace.

The I-10 drive from Baton Rouge to Kenner is over an hour and a half, as of 7:05 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.

