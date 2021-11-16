AG Landry challenges COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ rule mandating COVID vaccines on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicaid funding.

Landry claims that the mandate will upend the state budget and create healthcare shortages.

“Biden’s bureaucrats at CMS are threatening the jobs of millions of our healthcare heroes who risked their lives last year caring for our neighbors with COVID-19. What’s more: the mandate once again gives more rights and protections to illegal aliens than American citizens. The federal government will not impose medical tyranny on Louisiana’s people without my best fight. The Biden Administration enacted their latest unlawful overreach despite acknowledging that there are endemic staff shortages for almost all categories of employees at almost all kinds of health care providers and suppliers. By disregarding not only the law but also the shortages, Biden is jeopardizing the healthcare interests of countless Americans.”

Landry previously filed lawsuits to halt mandating vaccines upon federal contractors and private employers.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.