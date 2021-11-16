Advertisement

AG Landry challenges COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry(Louisiana Attorney General's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ rule mandating COVID vaccines on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicaid funding.

Landry claims that the mandate will upend the state budget and create healthcare shortages.

“Biden’s bureaucrats at CMS are threatening the jobs of millions of our healthcare heroes who risked their lives last year caring for our neighbors with COVID-19. What’s more: the mandate once again gives more rights and protections to illegal aliens than American citizens. The federal government will not impose medical tyranny on Louisiana’s people without my best fight. The Biden Administration enacted their latest unlawful overreach despite acknowledging that there are endemic staff shortages for almost all categories of employees at almost all kinds of health care providers and suppliers. By disregarding not only the law but also the shortages, Biden is jeopardizing the healthcare interests of countless Americans.”

Jeff Landry

Landry previously filed lawsuits to halt mandating vaccines upon federal contractors and private employers.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 13 Election Night Wrap-Up
Understanding the constitutional amendments for November 13 election
Tyran Goudeau
Inmate escapes from Marksville jail
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Cabrini Healthy Learning Center helps patients learn about coping with diabetes
The Rapides Parish School Board's Models of Excellence award, issued by the Louisiana...
Rapides Parish School Board awarded ‘Models of Excellence’ award
RPSB given 'Models of Excellence' award
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately