Advertisement

Alexandria City Council seeking police department update

The Alexandria City Council's meeting room.
The Alexandria City Council's meeting room.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council will be asking for an update from the administration at tonight’s meeting on vacancies at the police department.

The Personnel and Insurance Committee wants more information about the method used to calculate the number of vacancies at the Alexandria Police Department, specifically of the 159 officers budgeted: How many actually are reporting to work.

The committee also wants answers on how many officers are on medical leave and military leave. They want to know how many have left the department for any reason since the last city council meeting. How many officers have or will leave before December 15 and are the candidates who are currently in the police academy being counted.

At the last council meeting, the administration told the council that there are currently 44 vacancies at the department and there are nine cadets in the academy.

Dylan Domangue will have more from tonight’s meeting later this evening.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger located in Alexandria, La. at 6200 Coliseum Blvd. Photo taken on November...
Alexandria gets its first Whataburger
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
AG Landry challenges COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers...
Will Smith, inspired by Dads on Duty, sends Southwood High students to the movies
Cenla has highest rate of Syphilis in state
Mayor Hall provides updates on road repairs, drainage projects in the works in Alexandria
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall speaking at his November State of the Community Update in...
Mayor Hall provides updates on road repairs, drainage projects in the works in Alexandria