Alexandria City Council seeking police department update

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council will be asking for an update from the administration at tonight’s meeting on vacancies at the police department.

The Personnel and Insurance Committee wants more information about the method used to calculate the number of vacancies at the Alexandria Police Department, specifically of the 159 officers budgeted: How many actually are reporting to work.

The committee also wants answers on how many officers are on medical leave and military leave. They want to know how many have left the department for any reason since the last city council meeting. How many officers have or will leave before December 15 and are the candidates who are currently in the police academy being counted.

At the last council meeting, the administration told the council that there are currently 44 vacancies at the department and there are nine cadets in the academy.

Dylan Domangue will have more from tonight’s meeting later this evening.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.