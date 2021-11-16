Alexandria woman arrested for armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - An Alexandria woman has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Friday.

Alexandria Police said on November 12, around 12 a.m., they received a report that Delbriana Javonne Sewell, 22, entered a convenience store at the intersection of Monroe Street and MacArthur Drive. After entering the store, APD said she used a semi-automatic handgun to rob the employee of several full liquor bottles.

She has been arrested and charged with armed robbery. Bond was set at $100,000.

The case remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

