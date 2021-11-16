Advertisement

Alexandria woman arrested for armed robbery

Delbriana Javonne Sewell
Delbriana Javonne Sewell(RPSO)
By APD
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - An Alexandria woman has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Friday.

Alexandria Police said on November 12, around 12 a.m., they received a report that Delbriana Javonne Sewell, 22, entered a convenience store at the intersection of Monroe Street and MacArthur Drive. After entering the store, APD said she used a semi-automatic handgun to rob the employee of several full liquor bottles.

She has been arrested and charged with armed robbery. Bond was set at $100,000.

The case remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger located in Alexandria, La. at 6200 Coliseum Blvd. Photo taken on November...
Alexandria gets its first Whataburger
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
Victor Bellino has been indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury for second degree murder and...
Boyce man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder of off-duty RPSO deputy
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
AG Landry challenges COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Latest News

Waitr is helping families in need this holiday season, and you can join in!
Waitr, local restaurants launch Holiday Food Drive in Alexandria
A Pineville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on November 16.
Pineville man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
Louisiana Central logo
USDA grant expands Louisiana Central’s Beginning Farmer/Rancher Program
Dianna Fuit
Dianna Fuit