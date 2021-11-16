Advertisement

APD hosting public safety meeting for District 2

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Nov. 16, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is having another public safety meeting tonight, this time for people living in District 2. These are mainly areas off of South MacArthur Drive like Lee Street and Martin Park.

The meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at Martin Park Elementary.

So far, meetings have already been held for Districts 3 and 4. There was some confusion, as a release from the city said tonight’s meeting was for District 3, but it is an error. The meeting is for District 2.

Police Chief Ronney Howard will be there along with other officers to answer questions about keeping the community safe.

After this, there are two meetings left, one for District 1 and one for District 5. All of APD’s public safety meetings fall on the same night as Alexandria City Council meetings.

Alex Orenczuk will have more on the meeting later tonight.

