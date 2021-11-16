Advertisement

Converse man killed in Sabine Parish crash

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash.(AP)
By LSP
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (LSP) - A man from Converse was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish.

State Police said on November 15, around 3:45 p.m., three vehicles were involved in this incident. Charles R. Moran, 66, died as a result.

Moran was driving a 2015 Ford 150, stopped at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 191 and Louisiana Highway 481.  For reasons still under investigation, Moran turned left onto Louisiana Highway 191, but failed to yield to a northbound 2016 Peterbilt commercial vehicle. Moran’s vehicle was struck by the Peterbilt. A 2011 Chevrolet Cruz was also struck by debris from the initial crash.

Moran, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Peterbilt and the Cruz, who were restrained, were not injured in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB and Louisiana State Police. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger located in Alexandria, La. at 6200 Coliseum Blvd. Photo taken on November...
Alexandria gets its first Whataburger
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
Victor Bellino has been indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury for second degree murder and...
Boyce man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder of off-duty RPSO deputy
Nov. 13 Election Night Wrap-Up

Latest News

lunch
LUNCH KIDS 11/16/21
PLEDGE KIDS 11/16/21
PLEDGE KIDS 11/16/21
Don Fowler, President and CEO of AFCO Industries accepts the MEP of Louisiana Small Business...
AFCO Industries earns Small Business Award from CLTCC and Manufacturing Extension Partnership of Louisiana
Traffic on Bonne Carre Spillway as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
2 separate crashes on I-10 East causing delays to New Orleans