Converse man killed in Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH, La. (LSP) - A man from Converse was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish.

State Police said on November 15, around 3:45 p.m., three vehicles were involved in this incident. Charles R. Moran, 66, died as a result.

Moran was driving a 2015 Ford 150, stopped at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 191 and Louisiana Highway 481. For reasons still under investigation, Moran turned left onto Louisiana Highway 191, but failed to yield to a northbound 2016 Peterbilt commercial vehicle. Moran’s vehicle was struck by the Peterbilt. A 2011 Chevrolet Cruz was also struck by debris from the initial crash.

Moran, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Peterbilt and the Cruz, who were restrained, were not injured in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

