Hineston man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Hineston has been accused of having indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said on June 19, 2021, they received a report of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile. After looking into the allegation, they obtained an arrest warrant for Trevor Lyne Thompson, 25.

On November 6, RPSO said Thompson was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-49. They said after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody and booked for the following:

Indecent Behavior with a juvenile

Resisting an officer

Possession of meth, less than two grams

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Thompson was released on November 10 after posting a $13,500 bond.

