Advertisement

Hineston man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Trevor Lyne Thompson
Trevor Lyne Thompson(Credit: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Hineston has been accused of having indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said on June 19, 2021, they received a report of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile. After looking into the allegation, they obtained an arrest warrant for Trevor Lyne Thompson, 25.

On November 6, RPSO said Thompson was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-49. They said after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody and booked for the following:

  • Indecent Behavior with a juvenile
  • Resisting an officer
  • Possession of meth, less than two grams
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Thompson was released on November 10 after posting a $13,500 bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger located in Alexandria, La. at 6200 Coliseum Blvd. Photo taken on November...
Alexandria gets its first Whataburger
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
AG Landry challenges COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately

Latest News

Tradale Andrew Williams
Pineville man accused of 1st-degree rape, arrested after police chase
Grover Cannon, who was convicted of killing Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley, is...
Grover Cannon appealing conviction in killing of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015
APD hosting public safety meeting for District 2
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers...
Will Smith, inspired by Dads on Duty, sends Southwood High students to the movies