Advertisement

Historic Marsolan Feed & Seed in Downtown Covington a total loss after fire

The Marsolan Feed & Seed is a total loss after a fire engulfed the structure where it sits on...
The Marsolan Feed & Seed is a total loss after a fire engulfed the structure where it sits on East Gibson Street.(Rob Masson)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Downtown Covington has lost a priceless landmark tonight.

The Marsolan Feed & Seed is a total loss after a fire engulfed the structure where it sits on East Gibson Street.

Witness Stephen Rue recalls the shock of seeing the important landmark on fire.

“My law office is right next door and this business has been here for over 60 years,” Rue said. “It’s an establishment in the area. And I was at home. I live in Covington and I got numerous calls all of a sudden.”

People were telling Rue that his office nearby could be on fire. He credits first responders for containing the fire. He’ll assess any possible damage he received in the morning.

“So many homes and businesses are in this area in old downtown Covington,” Rue said. “This is a historic part of town and this is a tremendous loss. Thank goodness there’s no loss of life. My office is right behind the smoke. And fire right there and I’m hoping and praying that it doesn’t have too much damage but I won’t know until tomorrow.”

A fire source says that there are no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A CLECO power outage map indicates there are outages in the downtown area as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 13 Election Night Wrap-Up
Understanding the constitutional amendments for November 13 election
Tyran Goudeau
Inmate escapes from Marksville jail
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Cabrini Healthy Learning Center helps patients learn about coping with diabetes
The Rapides Parish School Board's Models of Excellence award, issued by the Louisiana...
Rapides Parish School Board awarded ‘Models of Excellence’ award
RPSB given 'Models of Excellence' award
November National Diabetes Awareness Month, Cabrini Healthy Learning Center helps patients learn about coping and nutrition
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility