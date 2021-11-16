LCU earns #4 seed in Hattiesburg Bracket in the NAIA National Soccer Tournament

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Women’s Soccer team officially found out where they will be playing in the NAIA National Soccer Tournament.

The Lady Wildcats qualified as the number four seed in the Hattiesburg Bracket and will be matched up against the number one seed in William Carey University.

“It’s something that we’ve been looking for all year, to have some national respect and to hear our name at a national level,” said LCU Soccer Coach Carla Tejas. “We had to win absolutely everything to finally get there, but I know for the girls, it’s great to see themselves at the national level.”

LCU earned their spot in the national tournament as they currently have a 16-1-1 record and won both the Red River Athletic Conference regular-season championship and tournament championship.

Their first-round game will come against last year’s national runner-up in William Carey, who is headed into the tournament with an unblemished 18-0 record.

“We knew going into it that we’d have to play a high seed, and we wanted William Carey,” said LCU Midfielder Stephanie Doran. “We’ve been preparing for this moment every day.”

The Lady Wildcats are coming in with the mindset of to be the best, you have to beat the best.

“It’s going to show us where we stand and how far we’ve grown, so it’s going to be a nice game,” said LCU Midfielder Lindsey Jacobs.

Louisiana Christian will compete in its first NAIA National Tournament in a single-elimination bracket on Thursday, November 18 at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.