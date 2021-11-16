Advertisement

LSUA’s Rainey earns RRAC Player of the Week

A.J. Rainey earned RRAC Player of the Week honors after a 27-point performance against ETBU.
A.J. Rainey earned RRAC Player of the Week honors after a 27-point performance against ETBU.(Cameron Mosely, LSUA Sports Media)
By Jonathon Zenk
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - A.J. Rainey of the LSUA men’s basketball team has been named the Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Rainey, a junior from Gray, La., received the honor after his 27-point performance at East Texas Baptist. He added six rebounds and three assists in LSUA’s 75-70 win over ETBU.

He also scored 14 points in a narrow defeat at Division I Stephen F. Austin, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists, while also recording two steals.

Rainey is the first RRAC Player of the Week since Jan. 31, 2021, when Rodney Munson earned the honor.

The Generals head to New Orleans to battle Dillard on Friday before heading to Florida for the Battle at the Beach.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 13 Election Night Wrap-Up
Understanding the constitutional amendments for November 13 election
Tyran Goudeau
Inmate escapes from Marksville jail
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

LCU earns #4 seed in Hattiesburg Bracket in the NAIA National Soccer Tournament
LCU #4 Seed in NAIA bracket
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately
Tigers set to take on Aggies in season finale under the lights