LSUA’s Rainey earns RRAC Player of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - A.J. Rainey of the LSUA men’s basketball team has been named the Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Rainey, a junior from Gray, La., received the honor after his 27-point performance at East Texas Baptist. He added six rebounds and three assists in LSUA’s 75-70 win over ETBU.

He also scored 14 points in a narrow defeat at Division I Stephen F. Austin, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists, while also recording two steals.

Rainey is the first RRAC Player of the Week since Jan. 31, 2021, when Rodney Munson earned the honor.

The Generals head to New Orleans to battle Dillard on Friday before heading to Florida for the Battle at the Beach.

