Mayor Hall provides updates on road repairs, drainage projects in the works in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall’s State of the Community Update, the large focus was on the progress being made to repair roads and bridges and when residents can expect new drainage projects.

Mayor Hall said construction should begin on the North 16th Street Bridge in the next 60 days. This bridge has been closed since 2015 and is expected to take a year and a half to complete. The estimated time for the bridge opening is early 2023.

In total, this project is expected to cost $2 million to repair with 80% of the funding coming from the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“I know the residents of this area have been waiting a long time for this particular day, and I appreciate your patience,” said Mayor Hall. “It is my hope that we get favorable weather conditions and that construction wraps up way ahead of schedule.”

The mayor said the North 16th Street Bridge is just one of many aging roads and infrastructure issues that the city will be addressing in the coming years. This includes the Tulane Avenue Bridge, which was closed last month due to safety concerns.

Along with these projects, Mayor Hall also stated that they are expected to start improvements to both 3rd Street and Rapides Avenue in the coming months. Rapides Avenue will be resurfaced to get rid of all the potholes on that stretch. 3rd Street will be upgraded from a four-lane road to three lanes with a median in the middle. This $3 million project will also add bike lanes to that stretch and is expected to be complete by Oct. 2022.

Drainage projects are also projected to start soon to improve areas around the city that have experienced major flooding issues.

The Martin Park Outfall project will help improve the water runoff in that area that has been prone to flooding. This will cost $547,000 and will begin next month.

Another project Mayor Hall emphasized that will improve drainage is the Chatlin Lake Canal Backwater Overflow relief structure that is expected to take two years to complete.

The mayor said this $13 million dollar plan would reduce the risk of local flooding by draining the water directly into the Red River.

“This is a major project that will connect the Chatlin Lake Canal with the Red River,” said Mayor Hall. “This will make a significant difference not just in Alexandria, but in southern Rapides Parish and Avoyelles Parish.”

The Horseshoe Canal Hardening Project, along with the Chatlin Lake Canal project, were both recently approved for funding by the Louisiana Watershed Initiative. The plan to improve Horseshoe Canal will cost $2.2 million and will start construction in the summer of 2022. The expected time for it to be complete is July 2023.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.