Papa Johns redesigns stores, drops “Pizza” from its logo

(CNN) - Papa Johns is getting a make-over.

Some advertising for the chain’s new brand is dropping the word “pizza.” The logo also no longer has an apostrophe after John. That could be perceived as a way to put more space between the restaurant chain and its founder and former CEO, John Schnatter.

Company execs said the new font is actually inspired by Papa Johns’ stretchy pizza dough. The colors reflect key ingredients like red for tomato and green for basil.

You’ll also see the new logo inside the stores, along with changes to make it easier to do self-service check out at pick-up counters.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.