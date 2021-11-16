Advertisement

Pineville man accused of 1st-degree rape, arrested after police chase

Tradale Andrew Williams
Tradale Andrew Williams(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of first-degree rape, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said on November 2, 2021, they received word of alleged criminal sexual conduct in the Pineville area.

During their investigation, RPSO said they identified Tradale Andrew Williams, 30, as a suspect. RPSO said Williams pled guilty in November 2008 to a charge of forcible rape, where he was sentenced to serve ten years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections and register as a sex offender for life as a Tier 3 offender.

Furthermore, the victim claimed that Williams was allegedly armed with a firearm at the time of the incident.

On November 16, RPSO said they got into a police chase with Williams, which ended on North MacArthur Drive in Alexandria with a tire deflation device.

RPSO said Williams was taken into custody and booked for the following:

  • Signals required
  • No driver’s license on person
  • Flight from an officer
  • Resisting an officer
  • 1st-Degree Rape
  • False Imprisonment; Offender Armed With a Dangerous Weapon
  • Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon By a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies
  • Parole violation

Williams remains in jail in lieu of a $675,000 bond and a parole detainer.

