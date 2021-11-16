Advertisement

Pineville man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash

A Pineville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on November 16.
A Pineville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on November 16.(Associated Press | AP Images)
By LSP
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (LSP) - A Pineville man was killed following a two-vehicle crash near Campti on November 16 around 6:15 a.m.

State Police identified the victim as Gerardo R. Bamaca, 57.

According to the report, Daryl Williams, 35, of Colorado, was driving a 2015 Buick southbound on U.S. Hwy 71. Williams then crossed the centerlines and entered the northbound travel lane, striking a 2000 Toyota Corolla, driven by Bamaca, on the driver’s side.

Bamaca, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bamaca’s passenger, who was not restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Williams, who’s restraint usage is unknown, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB and Louisiana State Police. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger located in Alexandria, La. at 6200 Coliseum Blvd. Photo taken on November...
Alexandria gets its first Whataburger
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
Victor Bellino has been indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury for second degree murder and...
Boyce man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder of off-duty RPSO deputy
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
AG Landry challenges COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Latest News

Waitr is helping families in need this holiday season, and you can join in!
Waitr, local restaurants launch Holiday Food Drive in Alexandria
Delbriana Javonne Sewell
Alexandria woman arrested for armed robbery
Louisiana Central logo
USDA grant expands Louisiana Central’s Beginning Farmer/Rancher Program
Dianna Fuit
Dianna Fuit