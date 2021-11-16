Pineville man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. (LSP) - A Pineville man was killed following a two-vehicle crash near Campti on November 16 around 6:15 a.m.

State Police identified the victim as Gerardo R. Bamaca, 57.

According to the report, Daryl Williams, 35, of Colorado, was driving a 2015 Buick southbound on U.S. Hwy 71. Williams then crossed the centerlines and entered the northbound travel lane, striking a 2000 Toyota Corolla, driven by Bamaca, on the driver’s side.

Bamaca, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bamaca’s passenger, who was not restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Williams, who’s restraint usage is unknown, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

