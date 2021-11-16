Waitr, local restaurants launch Holiday Food Drive in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Waitr) - Louisiana-based Waitr announced Tuesday it has partnered with local restaurants to launch a local food drive to help feed families in need this Holiday season.

Waitr will collect non-perishable food donations at select Alexandria area-restaurant locations to support area food banks who need donations more than ever before.

Already dealing with increased demand caused by the pandemic, food banks are now facing a new challenge – rising food prices. The higher costs put even more strain on food banks trying to help millions of Americans, including here in the Alexandria area.

Waitr has partnered with these area restaurants for the Holiday Food Drive:

Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express (114 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria)

Pamela’s Bayou in a Bowl Too (2049 North Mall Dr., Alexandria)

Darrell’s Restaurant (1200 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria)

Apollo Greek & Lebanese Café (3425 Jackson St, Alexandria)

Po-Boy Express (1305 Windsor Place, Alexandria)

Po-Boy Express (1323 Military Highway, Pineville)

Items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating partner through the week of Christmas, during their regular business hours. Those dropping off food will receive a $5 off coupon with Waitr the next time they use the service. Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

In addition, those ordering from their favorite restaurant using the Waitr app or website Waitrapp.com will have the option to click the donation banner to provide a monetary donation. Waitr will send those making donations a code for a free future delivery. Waitr will match a portion of all the customers’ donations.

The most-needed food bank items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.

