2nd Round Playoff matchups for Cenla schools

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Several local schools remain in the high school football playoffs heading into the second round with each looking to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

CLASS 4A: #12 Leesville vs #5 Westgate

CLASS 3A: #10 Jena vs #7 Union Parish

CLASS 2A: #1 Many vs #17 East Feliciana #9 Red River vs #8 Rosepine #13 Winnfield vs #4 Avoyelles

CLASS 1A: #10 White Castle vs #7 LaSalle #15 Northwood-Lena vs #2 Homer



