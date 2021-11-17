Advertisement

2nd Round Playoff matchups for Cenla schools

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Several local schools remain in the high school football playoffs heading into the second round with each looking to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

  • CLASS 4A:
    • #12 Leesville vs #5 Westgate
  • CLASS 3A:
    • #10 Jena vs #7 Union Parish
  • CLASS 2A:
    • #1 Many vs #17 East Feliciana
    • #9 Red River vs #8 Rosepine
    • #13 Winnfield vs #4 Avoyelles
  • CLASS 1A:
    • #10 White Castle vs #7 LaSalle
    • #15 Northwood-Lena vs #2 Homer

