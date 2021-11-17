2nd Round Playoff matchups for Cenla schools
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Several local schools remain in the high school football playoffs heading into the second round with each looking to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.
- CLASS 4A:
- #12 Leesville vs #5 Westgate
- CLASS 3A:
- #10 Jena vs #7 Union Parish
- CLASS 2A:
- #1 Many vs #17 East Feliciana
- #9 Red River vs #8 Rosepine
- #13 Winnfield vs #4 Avoyelles
- CLASS 1A:
- #10 White Castle vs #7 LaSalle
- #15 Northwood-Lena vs #2 Homer
