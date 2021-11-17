Advertisement

APD: Child non-fatally struck by mirror of oncoming car in Alexandria

(AP Newsroom)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An 11-year-old girl was struck in the head by the mirror of an oncoming vehicle on Masonic Drive in Alexandria on Tuesday, November 16. However, we can report that this was non-fatal.

KALB had received comments about the incident on social media. We reached out to our contact with APD who said the girl was walking down Masonic with another child and was fixing to cross the road when a vehicle approached. The other child pulled the girl away to avoid the oncoming vehicle but was struck in the head by the vehicle’s mirror.

APD said the girl is fine but was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

No other information is available at this time.

