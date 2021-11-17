City of Alexandria launching Youth Boxing Program

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria will accept registrations for its Youth Boxing Program from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the gym at Frank O. Hunter Park. The free program is open to youth between the ages of 8 and 18.

Participants in the Youth Boxing Program will learn general boxing techniques as well as boxing-related workout routines. Each participant must provide a signed permission slip and signed waiver from a parent or legal guardian to be able to participate in the program.

For further information, please email Cpl. Anthony Deshautelle at anthony.deshautelle@cityofalex.com or Larry Spottsville larry.spottsville@cityofalex.com or call the City’s Community Services Division at (318) 449-5225.

