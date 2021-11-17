Advertisement

City of Alexandria launching Youth Boxing Program

City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria will accept registrations for its Youth Boxing Program from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the gym at Frank O. Hunter Park. The free program is open to youth between the ages of 8 and 18.

Participants in the Youth Boxing Program will learn general boxing techniques as well as boxing-related workout routines. Each participant must provide a signed permission slip and signed waiver from a parent or legal guardian to be able to participate in the program.

For further information, please email Cpl. Anthony Deshautelle at anthony.deshautelle@cityofalex.com or Larry Spottsville larry.spottsville@cityofalex.com or call the City’s Community Services Division at (318) 449-5225.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martez Benjamin
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in regarding deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
Trevor Lyne Thompson
Hineston man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile
Delbriana Javonne Sewell
Alexandria woman arrested for armed robbery
Tradale Andrew Williams
Pineville man accused of 1st-degree rape, arrested after police chase
Germon Jefferson
WANTED: APD searching for Lakeside Drive homicide suspect

Latest News

Martez Benjamin
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in regarding deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
LDH recommends COVID-19 boosters for everyone 18 and older ahead of holiday season
Michael Polozola
Michael Polozola
Jeremy Christ
Jeremy Christ