Advertisement

Companies bid $192 million in 1st Gulf oil sale under Biden

FILE - A man wears a face mark as he fishes near docked oil drilling platforms, Friday, May 8,...
FILE - A man wears a face mark as he fishes near docked oil drilling platforms, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Port Aransas, Texas.(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Energy companies have offered a combined $192 million for drilling rights on federal oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico in the first government lease sale under President Joe Biden.

Wednesday’s auction laid bare the hurdles Biden faces to achieve climate goals that depend on deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions.

Shell, BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil and other companies bid on tracts totaling nearly 2,700 square miles.

Since it takes years before crude is pumped, the leases could produce oil and gas long past 2030, when scientists say the world needs to have drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions to stave off catastrophic climate change.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martez Benjamin
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in regarding deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
Trevor Lyne Thompson
Hineston man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile
Delbriana Javonne Sewell
Alexandria woman arrested for armed robbery
Tradale Andrew Williams
Pineville man accused of 1st-degree rape, arrested after police chase
Germon Jefferson
WANTED: APD searching for Lakeside Drive homicide suspect

Latest News

People voting in Louisiana.
Louisiana restarts process for selecting new voting system
Grambling State University
GSU students told to shelter in place as police investigate reports of armed person
Germon Jefferson
WANTED: APD searching for Lakeside Drive homicide suspect
Martez Benjamin
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in regarding deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria