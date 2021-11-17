Advertisement

Council approves a 5-year strategic plan for Downtown Alexandria

Downtown Alexandria, La.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Downtown Alexandria could potentially see some upgrades and more businesses coming in after the city council unanimously agreed to enter into an agreement with Retail Strategies for a five-year strategic plan for the downtown area.

For everyone still waiting for an Olive Garden to come to the city, this could be what’s needed to get it done.

The city will spend $44,000 for this study, which will look at what the needs are in the downtown area and what could be put there. The idea is to hopefully bring in retail shops, residential living and more businesses to be able to attract people to the city.

The same strategy is currently happening across the river in Pineville, and the council is looking forward to the potential of this study.

“As I’ve said before, I don’t like studies. I don’t want to spend the money on the studies, but this one is very specific,” said Councilman At-Large Lee Rubin. “This is designed to show us how to attract businesses and housing into our downtown areas which we desperately need.”

The downtown region is already undergoing some upgrades as the Amphitheater will be getting a bandshell with the idea of bringing more events to Central Louisiana.

