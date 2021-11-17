Domecoming: Brees to be honored during halftime of Thanksgiving game in first return since retirement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees is returning to the Caesars Superdome for the first time since retirement this Thanksgiving, according to the New Orleans Saints.

Brees will be broadcasting next to Mike Tirico for NBC and will be honored by the Saints at halftime of the game with the Buffalo Bills, the team says.

“Drew Brees will always be considered one of the greatest Saints in the history of the organization,” said Saints owner Gayle Benson. “While we look forward to one day welcoming Drew back as a Hall of Famer and a member of our Ring of Honor. Thanksgiving night is the perfect opportunity for us to say thank you to Drew and his family the right way- on the field and in front of 70,000 of the best fans in football.”

Fan attendance was limited for Brees’s final game in the dome due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“What an incredible moment it will be, back in the Dome with the greatest fans in the world,” Benson said.

In addition to the halftime presentation, every fan in attendance will receive a commemorative “Thank You Drew” rally towel. Fans are also invited to share their “thank you” messages to Drew by submitting video messages. Selected messages will be played throughout the game, on Saints social media and the Saints website Thanksgiving week. Messages should be 30-seconds or less, shot horizontally.

Funds raised during the game’s 50/50 raffle will be donated to the Brees Dream Foundation with the Gayle and Tom Benson Foundation providing a matching donation. The 50/50 raffle is available to fans attending the game and at home via the Saints app.

