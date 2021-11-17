Advertisement

GSU students told to shelter in place as police investigate reports of armed person

Louisiana State Police at GSU, Nov. 17, 2021.
Louisiana State Police at GSU, Nov. 17, 2021.(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University police are investigating reports of an armed person on campus.

GSU students were told to shelter in place through a message alert. A spokesperson for Grambling State University says the alert was sent at 3:29 p.m.

GSU police are currently investigating the situation.

Louisiana State Police are also on the scene.

Breaking news. More information to follow.

