Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy chair quits after audit

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The chairwoman of the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy has resigned after a state audit accused the panel of downplaying possible cases of human trafficking.

The Advocate reports that Rhonda McManus resigned effective Nov. 6. She had held the post for 10 years.

The audit concluded that the state’s regulation of the massage therapy industry had numerous problems. It said the board failed to ensure businesses were not sexually oriented operations and lacked consistent standards on when to dismiss sexual misconduct and other complaints.

Two other staff members also resigned.

