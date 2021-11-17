Advertisement

Louisiana restarts process for selecting new voting system

People voting in Louisiana.
People voting in Louisiana.(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is edging forward with its latest effort to update the state’s voting system.

A new commission that will help choose the technology to replace voting machines held its first meeting Wednesday.

Whatever voting system is chosen will have to produce a paper record. That’s unlike the current decades-old machines now in use.

The new commission will receive broader input than officials did during two previous unsuccessful efforts to update the system.

Lawmakers enacted the new requirements for the shopping effort and created the Voting System Commission to make recommendations before the bid solicitation can begin.

The panel is supposed to provide its recommendations by Jan. 31.

