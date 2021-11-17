Advertisement

Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year

FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner in this file photo. Lonnie Dench died of COVID-19 in 2020.(Source: KPHO/KTVK/CNN)
By KPHO/KTVK staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) - A Thanksgiving tradition is still going strong for two former strangers who met in 2016 after an accidental dinner invitation.

Wanda Dench thought she was sending a text with a dinner invite to her grandson.

It turns out he had changed his number. Jamal Hinton got the message instead.

The two figured out the mistake, then sent selfies to each other.

That’s when Hinton asked if he could still come over to her home in Mesa, Arizona.

And Dench replied, saying, “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do. Feed everyone!”

That started the holiday tradition, now in its sixth year. Hinton has documented the holiday each year on social media.

This year, he took to Twitter to tell his followers that the two are still celebrating the day together, with a picture of a text message from Dench inviting him, his girlfriend and his family over for dinner.

Hinton also posted a photo of himself and his girlfriend along with Dench and her late husband Lonnie.

Lonnie died in April 2020 following a battle with COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delbriana Javonne Sewell
Alexandria woman arrested for armed robbery
Trevor Lyne Thompson
Hineston man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile
A Pineville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on November 16.
Pineville man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
Tradale Andrew Williams
Pineville man accused of 1st-degree rape, arrested after police chase
Officer-Involved Shooting
Suspect sought for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria

Latest News

President Joe Biden took his sales pitch to New Hampshire after signing the bipartisan...
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Drug overdoses now surpass deaths from car crashes, guns and even flu and pneumonia. The total...
US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say
FILE - Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in...
Thanksgiving air travel to rebound to 2019 levels, TSA says
Germon Jefferson
WANTED: APD searching for Lakeside Drive homicide suspect