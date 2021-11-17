Advertisement

Natchitoches Police investigating shooting on University Parkway

Natchitoches Police are investigating a University Parkway shooting.
Natchitoches Police are investigating a University Parkway shooting.
By NPD
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening on University Parkway.

On November 16, around 6:26 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the intersection University Parkway and Jefferson Street in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a vehicle that had been shot several times and two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was airlifted to a hospital in Rapides Parish and the other victim was sent to a hospital in Caddo Parish for further treatment.

The Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity, please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. Remember all information given shall remain confidential. You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

