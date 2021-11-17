Rapides Parish man arrested in Natchitoches on felony burglary charges

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish man currently on probation was arrested by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office on felony burglary charges in connection with a residential burglary involving several guns, jewelry and coins that were stolen near Natchitoches, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

On Tuesday, November 2, NPSO received a report about a residential burglary in the 500 block of La. Hwy 478 near Natchitoches, where 11 guns, ammunition, jewelry, a television and coins valued at over $8,000 dollars were taken.

On November 3, with the assistance of the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office, NPSO analyzed some fingerprints from the crime scene, which they identified as belonging to Leandrew Holden, 29, of Alexandria.

As the investigation progressed, on November 5, Louisiana State Police spotted Holden on Industrial Drive in Natchitoches and placed him under arrest.

During an interview with Holden, NPSO said they learned that some of the guns were being stored at an apartment complex located on Greystone Drive in Natchitoches. During a search, detectives recovered a Winchester 30-30 lever-action rifle, Winchester .22 caliber rifle, Eclipse 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun, 2-Remington 12-gauge shotguns and a Savage bolt-action rifle that were all stolen in the burglary.

(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Furthermore, NPSO worked with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in obtaining a search warrant for Holden’s home on Culpepper Road in Alexandria. During a search, NPSO said they recovered a Glock holster and magazine along with two jewelry boxes that were also stolen in the Natchitoches burglary.

On November 5, Holden was booked and charged with one count of simple burglary, one count of criminal trespassing and one count of simple criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $21,500, however, a probation hold has been placed on Holden by State Probation and Parole Agents.

The investigation is ongoing and other arrests are possible if someone is caught in possession of the other firearms. If Holden, sold or traded a firearm to you, please contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.