Rosepine’s Frey dominating on the football field and baseball diamond

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine’s multi-sport athlete Ethan Frey has helped lead the Eagles to arguably the most successful year in school history on both the football field and the baseball diamond.

Earlier this season, Frey had a 12 strikeout game while allowing no earned runs in the Class 2A title game to give the Eagles their first state championship in school history.

The LSU baseball commit is seeing the same success as the starting quarterback for the Eagles helping them to a top 10 seed in 2A in 2021. Rosepine finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and is looking to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals for the first time.

Normally baseball and football are two separate seasons, but for Frey, he has had to manage both at the same time. In the middle of the football season, Frey traded in his shoulder pads and helmet for a bat. Frey was invited to go play in the Future Stars Series at Citi Field in New York against some of the best high school baseball recruits in the country.

“Not every kid can say they went to that,” said Frey. “Just being able to sit in the dugout and look up and see 30,000 stands and knowing I’m playing in that feels great.”

For most of those players who played in the Future Stars Series, they more than likely went back home and got in the batting cages. However, Frey had a high school football game to prepare for, so he was back in the film room.

“Sometimes it is not easy, I’m not going to lie,” said Frey. “It’s definitely not for the weak, but I chose this lifestyle and I’m glad to live it.”

Frey and the Eagles will take on the nine-seed Red River Bulldogs in the second round of the playoffs on Friday.

