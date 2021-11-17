Suspect sought for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect who was involved in a police chase and a deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria on November 16.

Around 6:55 p.m., RPSO said their RADE Unit was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Tennessee Avenue near Monroe Street. However, the suspect refused to stop, leading to a police chase.

After some time, RPSO said the suspect abandoned his vehicle and it became a foot chase. They said the suspect shot at the pursuing RPSO deputies, who returned fire. The suspect eventually dropped the weapon and fled. No injuries were reported from this incident.

The unnamed suspect is described as a medium build, Black male with shoulder-length braids wearing all black clothing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 318-443-7867, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or the Alexandria Police Department at 318-441-6442.

If we learn more information about this, we will let you know.

