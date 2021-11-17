WANTED: APD searching for Lakeside Drive homicide suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are requesting the public’s help in locating Germon Jefferson, 25, of Alexandria, in connection with a homicide that occurred Tuesday night on Lakeside Drive.

Around 10:30 p.m., APD responded to a report of gunshots being fired and a person being shot at one of the apartments at The Sanctuary at Alexandria Apartments (formally known as Chateau Deville Apartments) located at 4015 Lakeside Drive.

When APD arrived, they found Serena Williams, an 18-year old female from Alexandria, shot numerous times in her chest. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died shortly after.

Detectives said that Jefferson came to the apartment complex and shot the victim, who was inside an apartment with other people, then left the area before officers arrived.

Jefferson is wanted for second degree murder, three counts of attempted second degree murder, home invasion and domestic abuse battery. Police are searching for his whereabouts.

If anyone has any information about this incident or the location of Jefferson, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

