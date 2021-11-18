Advertisement

Alexandria man indicted in March overdose death

Terrance Culbert
Terrance Culbert(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Grand Jury has indicted Terrance Culbert, 29, of Alexandria, for second-degree murder for the death of Keesha London back on March 26.

Prosecutors allege Culbert allegedly distributed a controlled dangerous substance that contained fentanyl that they said directly lead to London’s death.

He’ll also be arraigned on December 8.

