Alexandria man indicted in March overdose death
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Grand Jury has indicted Terrance Culbert, 29, of Alexandria, for second-degree murder for the death of Keesha London back on March 26.
Prosecutors allege Culbert allegedly distributed a controlled dangerous substance that contained fentanyl that they said directly lead to London’s death.
He’ll also be arraigned on December 8.
