Alexandria man indicted in March overdose death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Grand Jury has indicted Terrance Culbert, 29, of Alexandria, for second-degree murder for the death of Keesha London back on March 26.

Prosecutors allege Culbert allegedly distributed a controlled dangerous substance that contained fentanyl that they said directly lead to London’s death.

He’ll also be arraigned on December 8.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.