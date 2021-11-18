Advertisement

Alexandria Police Department gains 9 new officers

(Credit: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is adding nine new officers.

Nine cadets graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Thursday, November 18, 2021, officially being sworn in as officers of the police department.

The officers have already been counted in APD’s total number of officers, which is 105. There are 159 slots total for officers at the department with 44 vacancies.

