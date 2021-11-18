Advertisement

Butler has triple-double in return, Heat top Pelicans 113-98

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, prepares to pass as he is guarded by New Orleans...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, prepares to pass as he is guarded by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Miami.(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had a triple-double in his return from a sprained right ankle, finishing with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Miami Heat’s 113-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

With Miami without starters Bam Adebayo (bruised left knee) and Kyle Lowry (rest), Butler shot 10 of 12 from the field and made 10 of 12 free throws after missing the previous three games.

Tyler Herro scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, and Max Strus added 15 points for the Heat.

Herro also hit three 3-pointers, including a mid-court pass intended for Butler that landed inside the rim.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 24 points and Brandon Ingram added 19 points for the Pelicans. They are 2-14.

Click here for full game highlights.

