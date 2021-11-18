Crime Stoppers: APD looking for tips to solve October drive-by shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help solving a drive-by shooting from October.

The case begins on Lee Street on Oct. 24, 2021, around 5 p.m. According to the Alexandria Police Department, a couple was driving down the road when they noticed a dark-colored Ford Fusion following them.

“If they would speed up, they would speed up,” said Lt. Lane Windham. “If they would slow down, the Fusion would slow down. He thought, well that was kind of odd.”

Police said the couple made a right turn on Van Street and the Ford Fusion went on toward Dallas Avenue.

“They went down Van, made a loop and came back out on Dallas,” said Lt. Windham. “When they did, the Fusion was sitting there waiting on them. When they turned on to Dallas, the Fusion came up beside them and a Black male with what they described as short dreadlocks, pulled a handgun out and started shooting into the vehicle.”

Police said the bullets hit the woman in the passenger seat in the legs. The man with her drove her to CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. Fortunately, she survived her injuries.

The couple told police they had no clue who was shooting at them, but were adamant that the vehicle was a dark-colored Ford Fusion.

“They said they had no idea who he was and had no idea who owned the vehicle,” said Lt. Windham.

Weeks later, police are still trying to solve this case. They’re asking for your help.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria Police solve this shooting, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.