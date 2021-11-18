Hammond Eastside Magnet School on lockdown lifted after report of man with a gun

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Eastside Magnet School was on a temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a white male with long hair appeared on campus holding a handgun. Tangipahoa Parish deputies were immediately on the scene.

Hammond High School and Hammond Eastside High was immediately put on lockdown. No one was allowed in or out of the schools.

There was a report of a white male in possession of a gun walking in the parking lot. Sherriff's deputies are on campus... Posted by Hammond Eastside Magnet School on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Chief Travis reported after intensive security measures, the campuses were deemed safe. The school system says the lockdown was a precaution. Carpool and bus dismissal were be held up until the campus is cleared by deputies.

Update on our lockdown: Law enforcement has deemed it safe to begin dismissal, but it will be a modified release. We are... Posted by Hammond Eastside Magnet School on Thursday, November 18, 2021

