Advertisement

Hammond Eastside Magnet School on lockdown lifted after report of man with a gun

Hammond Eastside Magnet School is on lockdown
Hammond Eastside Magnet School is on lockdown(Tangi Schools)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Eastside Magnet School was on a temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a white male with long hair appeared on campus holding a handgun. Tangipahoa Parish deputies were immediately on the scene.

Hammond High School and Hammond Eastside High was immediately put on lockdown. No one was allowed in or out of the schools.

There was a report of a white male in possession of a gun walking in the parking lot. Sherriff's deputies are on campus...

Posted by Hammond Eastside Magnet School on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Chief Travis reported after intensive security measures, the campuses were deemed safe. The school system says the lockdown was a precaution. Carpool and bus dismissal were be held up until the campus is cleared by deputies.

Update on our lockdown: Law enforcement has deemed it safe to begin dismissal, but it will be a modified release. We are...

Posted by Hammond Eastside Magnet School on Thursday, November 18, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Germon Jefferson
WANTED: APD searching for Lakeside Drive homicide suspect
Martez Benjamin
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in regarding deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
APD: Child non-fatally struck by mirror of oncoming car in Alexandria
18-year-old Serena Williams, who was shot and killed in Alexandria Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
‘Why so long?’ Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy
Trevor Lyne Thompson
Hineston man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Latest News

Rapides Parish grand jury indicts man for 2009 death of three-year-old
Terrance Culbert
Alexandria man indicted in March overdose death
Alexandria Police Department gains 9 new officers
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Power of a Promise
Cleco announces 2022 Power of a Promise Scholarship