Advertisement

Marvin Hall relieved as head coach for Peabody Warhorses football team

Marvin Hall, the Peabody Warhorses' Former Head Football Coach.
Marvin Hall, the Peabody Warhorses' Former Head Football Coach.(Credit: KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Marvin Hall will not be back as the head coach for the Peabody football team next fall season as he was relieved from the team on Wednesday, November 17.

Hall finished the 2021 season 0-10 and that wasn’t the ideal season for the Warhorses. Marvin’s time with the Warhorses wasn’t all bad. In 2019 he finished 7-4 and he earned All-Cenla Coach of the Year and a playoff appearance.

Marvin Hall had a four-year roller coaster of a run with the Peabody Warhorses and his all-time record was 11-27 with the team.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martez Benjamin
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in regarding deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
Germon Jefferson
WANTED: APD searching for Lakeside Drive homicide suspect
Trevor Lyne Thompson
Hineston man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile
Delbriana Javonne Sewell
Alexandria woman arrested for armed robbery
Tradale Andrew Williams
Pineville man accused of 1st-degree rape, arrested after police chase

Latest News

Alvin Kamara was limited in practice Wednesday. (Source: Michael Nance)
Kamara limited in Saints practice; six players miss practice
Drew Brees' re-signing applauded by Archie Manning and Jim Henderson.
Domecoming: Brees to be honored during halftime of Thanksgiving game in first return since retirement
Gr. G Kae'ron Baker attacking the rim during Tuesday's game vs. Centenary
Wildcats lock down Centenary in win
2nd Round Playoff matchups for Cenla schools