Marvin Hall relieved as head coach for Peabody Warhorses football team

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Marvin Hall will not be back as the head coach for the Peabody football team next fall season as he was relieved from the team on Wednesday, November 17.

Hall finished the 2021 season 0-10 and that wasn’t the ideal season for the Warhorses. Marvin’s time with the Warhorses wasn’t all bad. In 2019 he finished 7-4 and he earned All-Cenla Coach of the Year and a playoff appearance.

Marvin Hall had a four-year roller coaster of a run with the Peabody Warhorses and his all-time record was 11-27 with the team.

