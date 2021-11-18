Advertisement

Partial lunar eclipse happening Friday morning

This is the longest partial lunar eclipse during this century
By Rachael Penton
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - November’s longest partial lunar eclipse in 1,000 years is happening during the early morning hours of Friday, November 19, 2021.

The penumbral stages of the eclipse will start around midnight on Friday in central Louisiana, continuing until 6 a.m.

However, the most interesting time to view the eclipse will be during the umbral stage, that will last three hours and 28 minutes, with the peak occurring halfway between this time at 3:02 a.m. central standard time.

This is the longest partial lunar eclipse since February 18, 1440! The next partial lunar eclipse lasting this long won’t be until February 8, 2669.

A partial lunar eclipse is happening during the early morning hours of Friday, November 19.
A partial lunar eclipse is happening during the early morning hours of Friday, November 19.(KALB)

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon come into near-perfect alignment and the Earth’s shadow falls on the moon.

During this year’s eclipse, 97% of the moon’s face will be covered by the Earth’s dark shadow that is called the umbra. At its maximum, only a sliver of the moon will be exposed to sunlight, leaving the other 97% of the moon to take on a reddish hue.

In contrast to a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye, but using binoculars or a telescope will enhance your view. Some cloud cover is possible early Friday morning, but skies are expected to remain mainly clear during this event.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Germon Jefferson
WANTED: APD searching for Lakeside Drive homicide suspect
Martez Benjamin
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in regarding deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
APD: Child non-fatally struck by mirror of oncoming car in Alexandria
18-year-old Serena Williams, who was shot and killed in Alexandria Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
‘Why so long?’ Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy
Trevor Lyne Thompson
Hineston man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Latest News

11/18/2021 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
11/18/2021 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
James Waylon Tedder
RPSO seeking runaway juvenile
Pledge Kids 11/18/21
PLEDGE KIDS 11/18/21
Lunch Kids 11/18/21
LUNCH KIDS 11/18/21