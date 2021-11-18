Advertisement

RPSO seeking runaway juvenile

James Waylon Tedder
James Waylon Tedder(RPSO)
By RPSO
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, James Waylon Tedder. James is also wanted for probation violations in Alabama.

James, who goes by his middle name Waylon, is a 17 year old white male, with dyed black hair and blue eyes. James is 5′6″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, James was reported missing from his residence located in Jackson, Alabama. James was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants on November 1, 2021 in the Deville area.

If anyone has seen or has information about James Waylon Tedder, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

