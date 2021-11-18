RPSO seeking runaway juvenile

(RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, James Waylon Tedder. James is also wanted for probation violations in Alabama.

James, who goes by his middle name Waylon, is a 17 year old white male, with dyed black hair and blue eyes. James is 5′6″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, James was reported missing from his residence located in Jackson, Alabama. James was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants on November 1, 2021 in the Deville area.

If anyone has seen or has information about James Waylon Tedder, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 RPSO. All rights reserved.