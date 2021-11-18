Sabine man sentenced to life in prison for domestic violence, kidnapping, firearms charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Many man has been sentenced to life in prison, plus 600 months in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, on kidnapping, interstate domestic violence and firearms charges.

In the first case, Dillon James Merritt, 54, was charged in Dec. 2019 with two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On Jan. 12, 2018, law enforcement officers arrested Merritt on a warrant based on his illegal possession of a firearm. Merritt went to trial in April of 2021 and was convicted by a federal jury on both counts.

In the second case, Merritt was charged in Sept. 2020 with one count of kidnapping, two counts of interstate domestic violence and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He was convicted after a three-day trial in July, on all four counts. Evidence at the jury trial revealed that on Dec. 12, 2017, Merritt kidnapped a woman in Natchitoches and took her across state lines to Texas, where he held her against her will for four days.

Merritt had briefly dated the victim in the fall of 2017, but after he punched her in the stomach following an argument, she ended the relationship. Following the breakup, he is said to have continually called the victim and harassed her.

On the evening of Dec. 12, 2017, Merritt found the victim walking back home from visiting with a friend near the Walmart parking lot in Natchitoches. He then struck her in the head, put her in a truck and left. The victim was bound and gagged and hidden under clothing in the vehicle and for the next several days. She was taken by Merritt to various locations in La. and remote locations in Texas near Toledo Bend.

He repeatedly raped the victim, doused her with lighter fluid and tried to set her on fire. He also severely beat her with his fists, elbows, feet and with a Maglite flashlight over the four-day period, causing serious bodily injury to the victim.

In addition to the brutal beatings, aggravated sexual assault and sexual abuse on the victim, Merritt possessed five or more grams of methamphetamine, with the intent to distribute.

Merritt’s past victims, including three young children and four additional women, introduced additional evidence at the hearing on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The crimes include:

In 1999, Merritt was convicted of simple battery after beating his then 9-year-old son with a coat hanger.

In 2000, Merritt was again convicted of simple battery after beating his former girlfriend.

In 2001, Merritt tortured his then 2-year-old stepdaughter by spraying hair spray in her eyes, twisting her leg and breaking her tibia, twisting her arm and dislocating her shoulder. He then refused to seek medical treatment for her. In September 2002, Merritt was convicted by a jury of cruelty to a juvenile for these crimes.

In February 2005, Merritt was again convicted of cruelty to a juvenile as the result of an incident in June 2002, while Merritt was on pretrial release for the first cruelty to a juvenile charge, when he struck the head of a four-year-old boy and strangled him. He broke the front door to, and attempted to enter the boy’s residence after his parents retreated inside. Hiding from Merritt, they called the police. Merritt was released on parole for the abuse of these two children in 2008.

In less than a year after being released from the 2005 conviction, in June 2009 Merritt severely beat his new girlfriend by strangling, kicking, punching and beating her with a belt. The victim sustained a collapsed lung, bruising to her thighs, arms, shin and posterior flank, as well as a hemorrhage with bruising around her eyes. Merritt was convicted of second-degree battery and sent back to prison, but released again in August 2012.

In June 2013, Merritt savagely beat his new girlfriend, A.M., making her the sixth known victim who had suffered at his hand. Testimony at Nov. 18′s hearing from the victim’s sister showed that Merritt repeatedly beat, strangled, and raped the victim and eventually dumped her nearly lifeless body onto the front steps of his neighbor’s trailer. The neighbor called an ambulance, and they transported the victim to the hospital where she was resuscitated multiple times and remained in intensive care for several weeks. She suffered from fractured ribs, bruising and swelling all over her face and body, and a head injury. The head injury brought on a series of strokes that caused permanent brain damage. Although this victim survived the brutal attacks by Merritt, she is in an assisted living facility because of the injuries he caused. The sister of the victim testified that her sister’s mental capacity and personality have never been the same since Merritt savagely beat her. Merritt was never prosecuted for this horrific crime by the Texas authorities.

In August 2016, Merritt found a new girlfriend and she became his next victim. As was his practice, Merritt held the girlfriend captive over the course of several days while beating her body and face and strangled her until she almost passed out. The victim was able to escape and ran to a neighbor’s house for help. The responding police officer noted that the victim had bruises on her body, a very red eye, and complained of broken ribs. Merritt was convicted of domestic abuse battery and sentenced to a short stay in jail. Within a year and a half, in 2017, Merritt committed the instant offense, abducting and torturing his eighth and last victim.

“The severe brutality and sexual abuse which this defendant has inflicted upon others has finally ended and the life sentence he received ensures that he will never be a threat to society again,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook. “He preyed upon helpless children and women who were vulnerable and unknowing and scarred each of them for the rest of their lives. We hope that this sentence can bring some form of healing to the eight victims – three children and five women – who suffered at the hands of such an evil and despicable person.”

