Advertisement

Shoppers in Louisiana save on Thanksgiving groceries

Louisiana residents won’t need to worry about breaking the bank this Thanksgiving.
A Thanksgiving dinner in Louisiana will cost $11 less than the rest of the United States.
A Thanksgiving dinner in Louisiana will cost $11 less than the rest of the United States.(Source: Associated Press)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - You may want to go to Louisiana this year for a Thanksgiving dinner.

Farm Bureau of Louisiana reported that Louisiana residents can expect to spend less than the national average for Thanksgiving dinner for ten people.

The average cost for 14 different Thanksgiving dinner items in the U.S., according to Farm Bureau, is $68.72. Those same items in Louisiana cost only $57.41, about an $11 difference.

Here is an average price for those items in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Farm Bureau Association:

  • Frozen, Self-Basting Young Tom Turkey, 16 lbs.: $18.84
  • Fresh Sweet Potatoes, 3 lbs.: $2.45
  • Cube Stuffing, 14 oz. package: $2.41
  • Enriched Brown & Serve Rolls, 12 oz./12 per package: $1.57
  • Veggie Tray (carrots and celery), 1 lb.: $.74
  • Whole Milk, 1 gal.: $4.21
  • Pumpkin Pie Mix, 30 oz. can: $2.93
  • Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz. package: $3.36
  • Whipping Cream, 1/2 pint carton: $1.58
  • Frozen Green Peas, 16 oz. package: $1.86
  • 9″ Frozen Pie Shells, 2 per package: $2.45
  • Bone-In Ham, 4 lbs.: $7.53
  • Russet Potatoes, 5 lbs.: $2.22
  • Frozen Green Beans, 1 lb.: $1.81
  • Miscellaneous ingredients (Eggs, Flour, Evaporated Milk): $3.45

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Germon Jefferson
WANTED: APD searching for Lakeside Drive homicide suspect
Martez Benjamin
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in regarding deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
APD: Child non-fatally struck by mirror of oncoming car in Alexandria
18-year-old Serena Williams, who was shot and killed in Alexandria Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
‘Why so long?’ Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy
Trevor Lyne Thompson
Hineston man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Latest News

O’Neil Wesley
Rapides Parish grand jury indicts man for 2009 death of three-year-old
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
A partial lunar eclipse is happening during the early morning hours of Friday, November 19.
Partial lunar eclipse happening Friday morning
11/18/2021 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
11/18/2021 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast