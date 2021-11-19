Alexandria city offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria Customer Service Office, City Hall, Animal Shelter and other city offices and departments will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 25-26, 2021, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Alexandria Zoo is closed Thursday, Nov. 25.

ATRANS Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule

ATRANS bus service will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 25). Bus service will run from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.

Thanksgiving Week Sanitation Schedule

The Thanksgiving week sanitation schedule will run as follows:

Monday, Nov. 22 – regular pickup

Tuesday, Nov. 23 – regular pickup

Wednesday, Nov 24 – regular bagged leaves/grass pickup

Thursday, Nov. 25 – closed

Friday, Nov. 26 – closed

To accommodate for garbage accumulation during holiday closures, trailers will be at the following locations from Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 24, to Monday morning, Nov. 29:

Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)

Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)

Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)

Parking lot behind Smackin’ Mack’s (1707 Metro Drive)

Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)

Willow Glen River Road at Third Street (across from 3812 Third St.)

