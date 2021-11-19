Boyce Police S.W.A.T. team makes arrest in drug investigation

The following has been provided by the Boyce Police Department:

BOYCE, La. (BPD) - The Boyce Police S.W.A.T. team executed an arrest warrant and search warrant on November 11, around 6:15 a.m. at 426 Donegal Apt. C.

S.W.A.T members contacted one of the occupants, Brooklyn Leblanc, 23. A search of the apartment utilizing the Boyce Police Department’s K-9 discovered 128 grams of marijuana, six grams of mushrooms and one scale. Officers also recovered a loaded 9 mm. Leblanc was charged with intent to disrupt CDS1, possession of CDS1, possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics, drug paraphilia and an active warrant through Natchitoches.

Brooklyn Leblanc (Boyce Police Department)

The S.W.A.T was activated for an outstanding warrant for James Curtis Smith for four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts of intent to disrupt CDS1.

Smith was not in the home with S.W.A.T members entering the residence. The Boyce Police Department S.L.I.C.E. (Street Level Investigation Criminal Enforcement) tracked Smith’s whereabouts to court in Woodville, Texas.

James Curtis Smith (Boyce Police Department)

The authorities in Texas were notified of the Boyce Police warrant, and he is currently being held in Texas until he can be extraditing back to Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 BPD. All rights reserved.