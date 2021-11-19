Advertisement

Boyce Police S.W.A.T. team makes arrest in drug investigation

Boyce drug bust
Boyce drug bust(Boyce Police Department)
By Boyce Police Department
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Boyce Police Department:

BOYCE, La. (BPD) - The Boyce Police S.W.A.T. team executed an arrest warrant and search warrant on November 11, around 6:15 a.m. at 426 Donegal Apt. C.

S.W.A.T members contacted one of the occupants, Brooklyn Leblanc, 23. A search of the apartment utilizing the Boyce Police Department’s K-9 discovered 128 grams of marijuana, six grams of mushrooms and one scale. Officers also recovered a loaded 9 mm. Leblanc was charged with intent to disrupt CDS1, possession of CDS1, possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics, drug paraphilia and an active warrant through Natchitoches.

Brooklyn Leblanc
Brooklyn Leblanc(Boyce Police Department)

The S.W.A.T was activated for an outstanding warrant for James Curtis Smith for four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts of intent to disrupt CDS1.

Smith was not in the home with S.W.A.T members entering the residence. The Boyce Police Department S.L.I.C.E. (Street Level Investigation Criminal Enforcement) tracked Smith’s whereabouts to court in Woodville, Texas.

James Curtis Smith
James Curtis Smith(Boyce Police Department)

The authorities in Texas were notified of the Boyce Police warrant, and he is currently being held in Texas until he can be extraditing back to Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 BPD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Germon Jefferson
APD: Lakeside Drive homicide suspect Germon Jefferson arrested in Dallas
Cassidy Rainwater
GRAPHIC: Remains found in freezer ID’d as missing Missouri woman
18-year-old Serena Williams, who was shot and killed in Alexandria Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
‘Why so long?’ Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy
Alexandria Police Department gains 9 new officers
GPSO investigating potential threat to Grant Jr. High

Latest News

BHS anatomy students
Buckeye High School anatomy students win state competition…again!
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's GDC Forecast
rusty
Deep South Shoot Out Bowling Tournament