Cenla nurse released from hospital after 3-month battle with COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Cenla nurse has been released out of the hospital after battling COVID-19 for nearly three months.

Patricia Bordelon is an emergency room nurse at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital. She was on the front lines during the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in Central Louisiana. She contracted the virus back in August and spent the last 89 days as a patient in the same hospital she works at.

On Tuesday, November 16, Patricia was finally released from the hospital and was able to go home.

“It was a long road. I couldn’t walk, couldn’t talk, couldn’t do anything,” Patricia said. “But thanks to the therapists, the doctors and nurses, I’m on my way, and I don’t plan to stop. I’m going to keep on going.”

Many of Patricia’s coworkers were the ones treating her throughout her recovery. Jennifer James, the clinical director of the Inpatient Rehab Unit, has worked with Patricia for about ten years. She said working in healthcare during COVID, any one of them could have been infected.

“When she was initially so sick, and in the hospital, in ICU, in the long-term acute care, we were all very concerned,” James said. “There were lots of prayers. She was on front lines, so we knew it could have been any of us.”

As Patricia left the hospital, her caretakers, friends and coworkers lined the halls in support.

“I’m overwhelmed,” she said. “I didn’t realize so many people loved me, but we are family here at Cabrini, so it means a lot.”

Stacy Belgard, the director of therapy services at Cabrini, was one of Patricia’s therapists, as well as a coworker and friend. She said although Patricia is well enough to leave the hospital, she still has a long road to recovery.

“She initially came to the ER, to the ICU, then Dubuis, then to rehab. Now, her next step will be to go on to outpatient therapy and pulmonary rehab so she can continue to get stronger. So, we’re just the next step in the road right now,” Belgard said.

