GPSO investigating potential threat to Grant Jr. High

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential threat to Grant Jr. High School made on social media.

GPSO said they are working to identify the person that started this message.

As a result, there will be increased law enforcement presence at the school tomorrow (November 19).

If anyone can help GPSO discover the origin of this threat, please call them at 627-3261.

