GPSO investigating potential threat to Grant Jr. High

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential threat to Grant Jr. High School made on social media.

GPSO said they are working to identify the person that started this message.

As a result, there will be increased law enforcement presence at the school tomorrow (November 19).

If anyone can help GPSO discover the origin of this threat, please call them at 627-3261.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is aware of the messages on social media about a threat to Grant Junior High. We are... Posted by Grant Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 18, 2021

