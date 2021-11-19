GPSO investigating potential threat to Grant Jr. High
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential threat to Grant Jr. High School made on social media.
GPSO said they are working to identify the person that started this message.
As a result, there will be increased law enforcement presence at the school tomorrow (November 19).
If anyone can help GPSO discover the origin of this threat, please call them at 627-3261.
