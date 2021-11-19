Joshua Williams’ big game is a small sample of size of how he earned ACA Athlete of the Week

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Joshua Williams had a standout performance last week against Bunkie, having 12 carries, 182 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Friday’s lights were not bright for him. He shined the brightest on the field, but it was his speed that impressed everyone.

“I really think it comes from my dad, he was a real fastback when he was in high school, he has a lot to do with my speed,” said Williams.

Joshua’s dad is always watching him play, pointing out things sometimes he doesn’t even notice.

“My dad is really like one of my coaches, he gives me a lot of tips on my game,” Joshua said. “In that Red River game we had a couple of weeks ago when I broke out for a long run, he noticed I was looking back at the opponents. He told me don’t look back at them because I will get caught, so the next week at Bunkie I didn’t look back, and I scored a 75-yard touchdown.”

Avoyelles Head Coach Andy Boone had a lot of injuries on the backfield this year, so Josh filling in wasn’t an issue because he knows what his running back is capable of.

“Well look, he is one of our strongest kids in the weight room and is only about five foot tall, maybe 145-150 pounds. But, Josh is a hard guy to bring down, he breaks a lot of tackles because of the good balance he has after the contact and that showed Friday night against Bunkie”, said Coach Boone

Williams isn’t the tallest on the field, but he uses his height to his advantage.

“I think my size benefits me because you can lose me behind the big guys up front, and when I find a hole, it like feels like I surprise the defense, and by the time they have figured out I have the football, I’m already down the field and that will be too late because they won’t catch me,” Joshua said.

Friday will be another big game for Williams, hoping to help his team advance in the playoffs. He said every time he touches the ball, there’s one thing he’s thinking about.

“I’m going to get it done, either I’m picking up positive yards or I’m going to score. That’s on my mind. It’s that simple,” he said.

Joshua Williams may not be the biggest, but him filling big shoes is what earned him ACA Athlete of the Week.

