Advertisement

Kamara will miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles

Kamara will miss Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Kamara will miss Sunday's game against the Eagles.(STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER | Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Kamara practiced on Wednesday but missed the last two days of workouts.

Also out for Sunday: Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Malcolm Roach (knee), Ty Montgomery (hand) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle).

Taysom Hill is questionable for Sunday’s game with a foot injury.

Saints and Eagles meet up at 12 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch the game on FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Germon Jefferson
APD: Lakeside Drive homicide suspect Germon Jefferson arrested in Dallas
Cassidy Rainwater
GRAPHIC: Remains found in freezer ID’d as missing Missouri woman
18-year-old Serena Williams, who was shot and killed in Alexandria Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
‘Why so long?’ Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy
Alexandria Police Department gains 9 new officers
Terrance Culbert
Alexandria man indicted in March overdose death

Latest News

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans find some holes in the Saints defense. (Source: Michael Nance)
Saints missed extra points the difference in a Titans victory
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams
Alvin Kamara missed practice for Saints Wednesday.
Kamara misses Saints practice on Wednesday
Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons