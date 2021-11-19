Kamara will miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Kamara practiced on Wednesday but missed the last two days of workouts.
Also out for Sunday: Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Malcolm Roach (knee), Ty Montgomery (hand) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle).
Taysom Hill is questionable for Sunday’s game with a foot injury.
Saints and Eagles meet up at 12 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch the game on FOX 8.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.