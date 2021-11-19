LCU women’s soccer falls to William Carey, 1-0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian University Wildcats women’s soccer team proved the conference wrong about being the worst team, according to the preseason polls, by winning the Red River Athletic Conference. However, the Wildcats would have another tough task in taking down the ranked #1 team in the tournament: the William Carey University Crusaders.

The game was mainly a defensive battle and both teams had momentum swings throughout the matchup, but it was the Crusaders pulling it out by scoring the game’s only goal with less than a minute left of play.

The Lady Wildcats’ season fell short of what they wanted to accomplish, which was a national title, but this season will not be seen as a failure.

“I don’t think the rings we got reflect on the team that we have,” said Head Coach Carla Tejas. “We won five games in the past six years, but this year we lost two games, one against Lamar University, which is a Division I program, and tonight against the #1 team in the nation. If we were going to lose to anyone, it would have to be William Carey University.”

This Cinderella story may have come to an end for LCU, but this is something that they would look to build from. The expectations for this team have only elevated to winning championships for years to come.

