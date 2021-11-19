Advertisement

Pelicans’ Louzada suspended for 25 games for drug violation

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, left, dunks against New Orleans Pelicans forward...
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, left, dunks against New Orleans Pelicans forward Didi Louzada during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans reserve small forward Didi Louzada has been suspended for 25 games for violating the NBA’s performance-enhancing drug rules.

Louzada’s suspension, announced by NBA spokesman Mark Broussard, began on Friday when the Pelicans hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 6-foot-5 Louzada joined the Pelicans last season. He has played in just two games this season and has not scored.

Louzada is from Brazil and initially joined the NBA in 2019 when he was a second-round draft pick of the Atlanta Hawks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Germon Jefferson
APD: Lakeside Drive homicide suspect Germon Jefferson arrested in Dallas
Cassidy Rainwater
GRAPHIC: Remains found in freezer ID’d as missing Missouri woman
18-year-old Serena Williams, who was shot and killed in Alexandria Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
‘Why so long?’ Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy
Alexandria Police Department gains 9 new officers
Terrance Culbert
Alexandria man indicted in March overdose death

Latest News

Kamara will miss Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Kamara will miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Siemian primed for another start at QB1 for the Saints
An LCU women's soccer player reacts after losing against William Carey University on November...
LCU women’s soccer falls to William Carey, 1-0
LCU women's soccer falls to William Carey