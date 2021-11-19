Pineville Elementary School students showcase leadership abilities

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - During the second annual Leadership Day at Pineville Elementary School on November 18, students showcased their leadership abilities to the community.

Throughout the year, students learn the seven habits of highly effective people while holding school-wide and classroom leadership roles.

Those seven habits include:

Be proactive Begin with the end in mind Put first things first. Think win-win Seek first to understand, then to be understood Synergize Sharpen the saw

During Leadership Day, they get a chance to practice and demonstrate those habits. The school opens its doors to the community for tours and presentations at different stations, all done by the students. It gives people a chance to see what happens in the classroom on a daily basis at Pineville Elementary, along with extracurricular activities that are offered.

Leadership roles at the school include announcement leaders, student greeters, synergy assembly leaders and tour guides.

